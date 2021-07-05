Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

