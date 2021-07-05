JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of JOYY stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.
YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.
