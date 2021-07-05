JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $64.07 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,506,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

