JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €34.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLE. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.14 ($28.40).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

GLE stock opened at €25.07 ($29.49) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.40.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.