JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,828,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $197.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.78. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $126.36 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

