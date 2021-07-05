JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,790,273. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

