Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.89 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $43.89 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

