Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.