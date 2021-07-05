JustLiquidity Price Tops $31.05 on Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $64,425.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for $31.05 or 0.00091919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,862.90 or 1.00253992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00915413 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

