Kalkulus Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (KLKS)

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Kalkulus has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Kalkulus coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalkulus has a market capitalization of $24,470.05 and $18.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kalkulus Profile

Kalkulus (CRYPTO:KLKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Kalkulus’ total supply is 19,512,078 coins and its circulating supply is 18,836,998 coins. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalkulus’ official website is kalkulus.trade. Kalkulus’ official message board is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalkulus is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

