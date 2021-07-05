KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

