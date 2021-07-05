Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,950 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

