Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,883 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $14,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF opened at $45.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

