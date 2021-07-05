Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Hold”

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,963. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

