KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

