KeyCorp Weighs in on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE:AXL opened at $11.20 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236,225 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

