KeyCorp Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $14.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $154.73 on Monday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $83.09 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

