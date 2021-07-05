Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Up 1.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $527.70 and last traded at $515.00. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on KYCCF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.51.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

