Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.