Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 1.7%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a P/E ratio of 55.51 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69.

Kidoz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

