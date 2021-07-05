Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

KMB stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,072. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.