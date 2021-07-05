Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
KMB stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,072. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
