Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,816,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Kinder Morgan worth $196,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

