Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

