KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Shares of KINZU opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

