Klaytn Market Cap Hits $2.54 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.54 billion and $96.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00166646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.82 or 1.00255660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.38 or 0.00939977 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,612,277,766 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,935,204 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

