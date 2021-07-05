Klever (KLV) Tops One Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $176.02 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00166634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,777.22 or 1.00438137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

