Komodo (KMD) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $74.26 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00335664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00135596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00187622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006782 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,629,539 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

