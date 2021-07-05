Konomi Network Reaches One Day Volume of $959,450.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $959,450.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.52 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.15 or 0.07990230 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.