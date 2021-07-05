Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.86 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

