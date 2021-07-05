Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,273 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

