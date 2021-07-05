Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 811,996 shares during the period. Kraton comprises 3.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 4.67% of Kraton worth $54,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

