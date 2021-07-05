Krios Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.81 or 0.01401243 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

