Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Tops $7.91 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $25,242.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00933898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.71 or 0.08324645 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.