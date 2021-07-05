KuboCoin (KUBO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. KuboCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $24.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuboCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,881.12 or 0.99818890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00922147 BTC.

KuboCoin Profile

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. The official website for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuboCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

