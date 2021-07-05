KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.67 or 0.00882180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.90 or 0.08091280 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

