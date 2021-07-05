KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Achieves $858.05 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $858.05 million and $60.51 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.71 or 0.00031498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00055649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.61 or 0.00937025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.44 or 0.08356720 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

