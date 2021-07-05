Kuke Music Holding Limited’s (NYSE:KUKE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 12th

Kuke Music’s (NYSE:KUKE) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Kuke Music had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Kuke Music’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Kuke Music stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.06.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

