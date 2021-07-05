KUN (KUN) Price Hits $29.08 on Major Exchanges

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $29.08 or 0.00083976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $58,167.48 and $813.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00136761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,451.46 or 0.99475030 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00908253 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

