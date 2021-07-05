Kwikswap Protocol Trading Down 35% Over Last 7 Days (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $700,787.66 and $86,944.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,632,538 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

