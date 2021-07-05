L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBGUF traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

