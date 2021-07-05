L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.11. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

