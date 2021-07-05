Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

LAKE opened at $22.03 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

