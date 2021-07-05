Lambda Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $8.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00814705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.72 or 0.07986122 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,469,814,491 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

