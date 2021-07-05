Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $64,344.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

