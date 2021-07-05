Landbox (LAND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,262.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $130,262.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

