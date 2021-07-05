Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCY. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCY. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,886 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,262 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.39 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

