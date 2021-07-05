Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 8,800,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,426. The company has a market capitalization of $191.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also: Strike Price

