Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Decreased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 212,743 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

