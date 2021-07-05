Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,061 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.79 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

