Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,330 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $36,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.