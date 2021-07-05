Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 131,570 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

